Vigil to Mark 1 Year Since Amber Griffin Disappeared from Battle Creek

One year after a missing Battle Creek mother was likely murdered, friends and family will hold a vigil.

June 23, 2021, will mark one year since Amber Griffin disappeared. Battle Creek Police believe the mother of two had been at a late-night house party with her boyfriend Derek Horton, who is believed to have killed Amber in the early morning hours. No one has seen or heard from the insulin dependant mother again.

The couple had a long history of domestic violence. Amber had been hospitalized at least once during their relationship after Horton's abuse left her with severe injury. Amber was forced to have her children live with her family due to the ongoing abuse in the home.

On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Amber's friends and family will be gathering at Leila Arboretum for a vigil to remember Amber Griffin. The public is welcome to come and join Amber's loved ones. Leila Arboretum is located at 928 West Michigan Avenue, Battle Creek, Michigan.

There have been numerous searches for Amber, to date she has not been located. Horton was charged with open murder in the disappearance and death of Amber Griffin and remains in jail awaiting his trial. Calhoun County District Court Judge Tomak stated following closing arguments that there was enough evidence to provide probable cause that Amber Griffin is deceased. That evidence includes three separate locations of blood that was identified as Amber Griffin's and the shovel that was purchased at Mix Hardware with a receipt and video from the business that positively identifies Horton.

In the 12 long months since Amber was last seen, her family has been forced to mark each calendar day without her. Birthdays, Christmas, first and last day of school all with youth the mom, daughter, and friend missed by many.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch at (269) 781-0911 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888 for those that wish to remain anonymous.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence, there is help. Click here to view resources in the Calhoun County area.

The state of Michigan also has resources. Click here to find help near you.