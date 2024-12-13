America’s Most-Hated Pizza is a Michigan Original

Everyone has an opinion on pizza and few can agree across the board. Just walk into a crowded room and proclaim pineapple belongs on pizza and what chaos ensues.

Between topping preferences and all manner of styles, there's little to agree on from one taste bud to the next.

But when it comes to national pizza chains, those opinions can be a bit more coherent. It's easy to find the faults in these establishments, especially when they rely on gimmicks to set themselves apart and draw in customers.

Cheapism recently named the eight worst pizza chains across America, and the top selection is one the folks here in Michigan know well.

While referencing a Mashed poll to back up their claim, Cheapism settled on Detroit-born Little Caesars as the worst pizza chain in the nation. The Mashed poll reported that 27% of respondents agreed that the "pizza, pizza" is 'bad, bad'.

It's not overly surprising that a chain famous for having pizza "Hot 'N' Ready" at all times would have a hard time passing the quality test. Customers often accept the tradeoff of convenience and a low price point for a less-than-stellar pie.

READ MORE: Michigan Pizza Huts Are About to Look Totally Different

Still, credit where it's due, between presenting a form of Detroit-style deep dish to the nation, pretzel buns and other quirky innovations, Little Caesars tries to give its customer base something to enjoy. Still, the ingredients and the extra time in a hot box don't do those innovations any favors.

Either way, the company is doing well, and the brand carries weight across the Mitten State.