An Angry Wendy’s Customer Started a Chicken Nugget Standoff

An Ohio man allegedly loses his mind of a $1 item dispute in a Wendy's drive-thru.

Breaking News: fast-food restaurants frequently run promotions that have end dates. That's right, they don't last forever. Sure, that doesn't seem like breaking news. In fact, it's fairly common knowledge. This Ohio man did not get the memo or was just having a bad day and decided to take it out on Wendy's employees. Other customers were paying the price too, as the angry man played chicken with the restaurant and decided not to leave the drive-thru in protest according to Cleveland.com,

Upset because he did not get a second order of chicken nuggets for $1 with the purchase of an order at regular price, a man remained in the Wendy’s drive-thru Nov. 12 until officers were called to the business.

You read that correctly. It was over a $1 menu promotion that expired. Depending on what size chicken nuggets the man ordered, he was missing out on savings between $.59 to $1.19. Holding up the drive-thru line, possibly making others late, creating a bad day for an entire Wendy's staff, and having the police respond over $1.19 or less.

When the Richmond Heights police officers arrived on the scene, they helped the customer locate the Wendy's feedback phone number on his receipt. The man then left the drive-thru.

Have you witnessed or experienced fast-food rage in Southwest Michigan? If so, we want to know about it. Let us know your story in the social media comments. Let's also not forget it's the Holiday season and these employees are working harder than ever for a low wage. Let's be extra nice to them to make up for the crazy people they have to deal with on a daily basis.

