An Earthquake? In Michigan? Yup, That Just Happened.

On the west coast, it happens all the time. Even further north to Alaska? Yup. Regular occurrence.

But recently, mother nature and the shaking of all things on the ground has started to pop up in places heretofore not normal.

Back in June, there was a 4.5 magnitude earthquake in Perry, Oklahoma. And it apparently happened after President Donald Trump finished his return to the campaign trail before thousands of supporters (Fox 6 Now).

Coincidence. That's all we're saying.

And now, we just had a little bit of a shaker closer to home.

Alright, at home. Right here in Michigan.

Friday night, a little bit before 7 o'clock, we had an earthquake near Detroit.

A 3.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded Friday evening south-southeast of Detroit Beach near Monroe by the U.S. Geological Survey.

The intensity of the quake was felt throughout Downriver, including Trenton, La Salle, Grosse Ile, as far as Bowling Green in northern Ohio, as far north as Waterford Township and in Macomb County, according to citizen responses to the USGS. (Detroit News)

Experts are describing it as a minor quake but...let's be honest. An earthquake is an earthquake. And when we've got them happening in Michigan, it's a slight cause for concern as we don't get them here often.

Well...wait.