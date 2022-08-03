The world lost a great Sports Historian this week. Long-time Dodgers personality Vin Scully passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94.

Best known for some incredible moments in sports history, calling Joe Montana's game-winning pass to Dwight Clark, Hank Aaron's 715th home run, and Kirk Gibson's 1988 World Series home run with the Dodgers.

But Scully's first major home run call with Gibson came, when he was still a Tiger, in 1984, as Detroit was sealing up their 4-1 series win against the Padres, and Scully was working for NBC Sports.

The Tigers were up 5-4 in the bottom of the eighth inning, with two runners on - Marty Castillo and Lou Whitaker. It was almost a sure-fire guess that Padres pitcher Goose Gossage was going to walk Kirk Gibson, who had been poppin' dingers for Detroit all season.

Even Scully said it on the broadcast...

"First base open, and they will walk Gibson, I believe..."

... he said loudly over the roars from Tiger Stadium.

But after a curious mound discussion, Goose pitched to Gibson. Scully was quick to point out that Gibson's first ever Major League at-bat was against Goose Gossage, and THEN, Gossage had struck him out on three pitches.

"And maybe because of that, Gossage is saying, 'I can get him.' So We'll see."

First pitch - Ball one.

"The infield is up... they give Gibson the left-field foul line. Brown is left..."

Then Goose lets go one of the biggest pitches in Detroit Baseball history... *CRACK*!

"AND THERE IT GOES!"

Scully screamed into the microphone as Gibson's home run soared into right field, bringing in Castillo and Whitaker. That put the Tigers up 8-4.

At the end of the game, Scully again, with the iconic call...

"The way this crowd's been going, we're just going to be quiet and let you listen and enjoy it until your heart's content."

Then, Larry Herndon caught the final out in left field, giving the Tigers their first World Series in 16 years.

Across his career, Scully had some amazing moments, but for Tigers fans, this is most certainly their favorite.