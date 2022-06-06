Angler Shatters Michigan Record Catching 53-Pound Catfish

Now this guy has a fish story to tell - except it isn't a made-up fish story. An Indiana man caught a 53-pound catfish in the St. Joe River, shattering Michigan's old record.

Who Caught That Record-Breaking Monster?

Lloyd Tanner is the lucky fisherman to reel in the big catch. Tanner is from Hobart, Indiana, and was using cut bait and targeting catfish in the St. Joe River. He reeled in the 53.35 monster in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 29.

Tanner says he's been fishing in Michigan for the better part of three decades.

"I've been fishing Michigan for almost 30 years," Tanner said. "What draws me to Michigan is fishing for big catfish."

According to Grand Rapids TV station WZZM-TV, the catch measured 48 inches long.

Breaking the Previous Record

The record-breaking catch beats the previous state record set by Dal Blakley of Niles, Michigan back in 2014. His catch weighed in at 52 pounds and measured 46.02 inches long.

Tanner's catch was verified by Jay Wesley, the Michigan Basin coordinator with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Ortonville Teen Breaks Record Last Year

Unlike Tanner who's been fishing in Michigan for 30 years, an Ortonville teenager reeled in a big catch last year on his first fishing trip.

Louis Martinez caught a 47.86 pound Chinook Salmon last August, breaking the state record while fishing with his family in Ludington.

Martinez says his family and the boat's captain all joined in the fun, helping him reel in his catch as he set the state's record.

Get Pedaling and Try Some of Michigan's Best Mountain Bike Trails With well over 300 mountain bike trails in Michigan, here are some of the best and highest-ranked places to try.

Amazing Lakefront Home in the Thumb Also Has Indoor Pool, Hot Tub This huge home in Michigan's thumb has over 4,000 sqft, an indoor pool, indoor hot, and sits on the shores of Lake Huron.