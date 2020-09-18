Ann Arbor Is Considering Decriminalizing Psychoactive Mushrooms

Last year, Denver, Colorado became the first city in the United States to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms and now Ann Arbor is considering doing the same.

According to a report by the Detroit Metro Times, "A resolution seeking to decriminalize entheogenic substances — like psilocybin mushrooms, ayahuasca, mescaline-containing cacti, and iboga — is set for introduction on the Ann Arbor City Council agenda on Monday, Sept. 21."

The push to decriminalize the substances wa backed by the activist group Decriminalize Nature Ann Arbor, who are advocating for the substances to be used therapeutically.

Psychoactive substances have been a source of debate lately since studies have began to show several health benefits when used in a controlled setting. In a 2018 paper published in the Journal of Palliative Medicine, it was concluded that "it is time to revisit the legitimate therapeutic use of psychedelics."

If the substances are decriminalized, it may have an effect on how police and prosecutors in the entire state view psychedelics.