Another Accomplishment Of President Trump; Life Expectancy Rises

President Trump has kept to accomplishing or attempting to accomplish more campaign promises than any other President before him. This accomplishment that I am going to inform you of now was not even something he spoke about on the campaign trail.

I guess we can call it a bonus accomplishment.

The AP is reporting that life expectancy in the United States is up for the first time in four years. They say that although the increase is small, approximately a month, it does stop what has been a downward trend for at least the last 4 years.

What more can we ask of this President?

According to the CDC the average life expectancies now for males and females are:

males, it’s about 76 years and 2 months

females 81 years and 1 month

By the way, how is it that female’s average life expectancy is 5 years longer than males?

Well back to President Trump, from myself and on behalf of all Americans; thank you for increasing our life expectancy by one month President Trump. Now get back to building that wall.

