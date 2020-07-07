Another Arrest In Battle Creek Presumed Murder Case

There’s been another arrest connected with the disappearance and presumed murder of 27-year-old Amber Griffin of Battle Creek. Griffin’s former boyfriend, 25-year-old Derek Horton has been charged with open murder connected to the case, even though Griffin’s remains have not been found. Now an acquaintance of Hortons, 27-year-old Julice Haggery of Battle Creek has been arrested as an accessory after the fact and for lying to police.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports Haggery has been released after his arrest by virtue of posting bond. An arraignment date is pending. Police say Haggery was with Horton when Horton was captured on surveillance cameras purchasing a shovel the day after police believe Griffin was murdered. Police believe Haggery destroyed some evidence connected to the case and then lied about it when questioned by detectives. Police are still hoping someone in the area knows something about Griffin’s disappearance and calls them or Silent Observer with the information.