Another Attempt To Weaken Michigan’s Deer Baiting Ban

Midland area Republican State Senator Jim Stamas is taking a stab at weakening the state's administrative ban on deer baiting. Current penalties for using bait piles to attract deer include fines, losing hunting privileges and up to 90 days in jail. The legislation introduced by Republican Stamas would drop the penalty to one dollar, essentially taking the teeth out of the ban. He’s comparing the deer baiting ban to the state’s $150 million dollar effort to eliminate Bovine TB which he claims is a terrible waste.

The Department of Natural Resources says accepted science shows bait piles bring deer together increasing the chances of passing Chronic Wasting Disease among a greater number of animals.

Even if his bill wins legislative approval, there’s little chance Governor Whitmer will allow it to take effect. She recently vetoed a bill that would have simply canceled the ban.