Authorities responded to another motorcycle collision on Sunday that has left one man in critical condition.

Police say a motorcycle and minivan collided in Kalamazoo County. Sheriff's Deputies say the motorcycle hit the rear passenger side of the minivan. One person, sitting in the seat closest to where the accident happened, did receive minor injuries.

The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital where they were put immediately into critical care.

Thankfully, no one else was hurt in the accident.

It's not entirely clear what caused the accident, but police believe speed may have played a factor.

Not the only Motorcycle Accident This Weekend

This isn't the only motorcycle accident Kalamazoo Authorities have dealt with this week. A Kalamazoo Police Officer was left paralyzed after a collision over the weekend as well.

Saturday morning, police responded to an accident on North Riverview Drive. They say a drunk driver collided with KPD Officer Tom Maher, who was riding his motorcycle to work.

Maher was taken to the hospital, where part of his leg had to be amputated. Unfortunately, multiple surgeries were unsuccessful, and Maher will remain paralyzed from the waist down, likely for the remainder of his life.

His family has a GoFundMe set up to help pay for some of his medical costs.

Summer time is prime riding time for motorcycle owners, and drivers are asked to be extra vigilant and attentive while driving to ensure the safety of everyone on the road, especially riders who could be in hard-to-see blind spots.