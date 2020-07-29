Another Suspicious Fire at an Abandoned Battle Creek Factory

Another abandoned Battle Creek factory on the city’s northeast side caught fire on Wednesday, and investigators suspect arson again.

The Battle Creek Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at the old American Stamping Co. on the corner of East Burnham Street and Fonda Avenue, shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

Crews arrived to find flames showing from the second floor on the east end of the old factory. Firemen used a large diameter hand-line to put out the fire.

It only took four minutes for the first crews to arrive. Fire officials say that “due to the quick actions of the fire department, the fire was extinguished in this dangerous building with no injuries reported”.

The fire is suspicious and the cause has not yet been determined. The Battle Creek Fire Marshal and Police Department are on scene investigating.

Chief Brian Sturdivant told WBCK that they have some leads on this particular arson that could lead to the identification of a person or persons of interest.

American Stamping Company-TSM Photo

Another suspicious fire at the abandoned United Steel and Wire factory nearby happened last May 22nd. Chief Sturdivant says there were no arrests made in that fire, and he says it is way too early in the investigation to determine if the same person or persons might be responsible for both fires.

“We’ve had a rash of arsons in our community, and we’re working with the police department on leads to bring those persons to justice”, said Chief Sturdivant.

The American Stamping Company dates back to 1911, according to a photo at Willard Library.

American Stamping Company, c1911 Willard Library

If anyone has information on this fire, please call the fire department at 269-966-3519.