Another Winter Storm Is Coming This Weekend

Winter weather got a late start this season with most of West Michigan receiving less than 30 inches of snow so far. But that could change this weekend as another storm system moves into the midwest.

It's still a little early to tell what the full impact of the storm will be, but there will be snow and a wintry mix starting on Friday evening and lasting through the weekend.

We've checked as many forecasts as we could and the storm could bring between 6-12" of snow, or it could just be very wet and a wintery mix. It all kind of depends on what the actual temperature will be Friday night and Saturday during the day.

Here are a few forecasts as of 8 am on January 15th:

WoodTV 8

"Another storm system is on the horizon for this weekend, with the potential for another round of mixed precipitation changing over to accumulating snow. We’re looking at another good chunk of precipitation – over 1/2″. This will keep river levels fairly high." [Read more]

FOX 17

"Some sunshine early, otherwise Increasing clouds with snow developing in the evening. Highs in the upper 20s. Mostly cloudy with very gusty winds. Snow changing over to a wintry mix/rain then back to snow showers late. Some accumulation possible. Temperatures rise into the upper 30s, then drop off later in the day." [Read more]

Weather.gov

"Lake effect snow showers are expected Thursday with some light accumulations causing slippery travel. A bigger storm on Friday night into Saturday followed by lake effect snows Saturday night and Sunday will also cause travel slowdowns." [Read more]

Weather.com

"FRI NIGHT: Snow likely. Low 27F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.

SAT: Periods of rain and snow. Becoming windy late. High 38F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected."

[Read more]

So, in all honesty, who the heck knows what kind of storm is gonna hit us this weekend. It will probably be a big nothing-burger again like last weekend, but if we do get a bad one, be safe and stay warm.