Apparently, Michigan is NOT a Charitable State

Tis the season for shopping, eating too much food, visiting with family (if safe) and it seems to be the time of year when everyone focuses on charity. Charity work is, of course, needed year round and there are some states that just do it better than others.

Unfortunately, Michigan isn't one of them.

Wallethub.com recently did research on the most charitable states for 2021. They looked at a few key factors:

Volunteer rate

Percentage of income donated

Percentage of the population that donated their time

Percentage of the population collecting and donating food

Percentage of the population who donate money

Number of charities per capita

With all of those factors being considered, here are the top 5.

Utah Minnesota Maryland Oregon Ohio

Uh-oh. Did Ohio just beat Michigan with something that's good? Time to step it up, Michiganders! 😂

On the list of the 50 states, Michigan sits at number 35 which puts them behind Florida as well. From personal experience as a former Floridian there were an incredible number of charities even in the small town where I lived. I mean, they have to do something to balance out all the insanity that usually flows from Florida. I guess charity is the way to do it...?

In their article Wallethub.com also said,

Over 77 million people volunteer in the U.S., serving a combined total of 6.9 billion hours per year, the equivalent of $167 billion of service.

Even if Michigan isn't in the top 20, that's a pretty impressive number all around. Want to tip the scale in our favor and get the most charitable bang for your buck? Wallethub.com also released a list of the Best Charities to donate to for 2021 which you can see here.