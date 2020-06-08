Last Thursday Whitmer attended a civil rights march in Highland Park with hundreds of people. The Detroit News has a big beautiful picture of her kneeling with other people literally body to body. Even the Detroit News was pointing out that she was violating her very own executive orders concerning social distancing rules. Those same rules she used to admonish the protesters of her orders to stop people from working and taking away their constitutional and civil rights.

About those "marching" and protesting her stomping on our constitutional and civil right's Whitmer said:

I do think the fact of the matter is these protesters in a perverse way make it likelier we're going to have to stay in a stay-at-home posture...The whole point of them presumably is that they don't want to do that.

At a press conference, last Friday Whitmer was asked about the march and her ignoring and breaking her own executive orders. She lamented that the marchers “couldn’t always observe 6 feet”, interesting how she did not have that concern about the "marchers" in Lansing. Now according to Whitmer she apparently believes that not always being able to “observe” the 6 feat rule Trumps the people’s health. She then went on to say:

we wore masks the whole time, we had ample use of hand sanitizer, we never shook hands, we didn’t high-five or hug the way that we usually would greet one another

You did not hug or high five in the one picture you were actually touching each other so closely it would be impossible to stick a playing card between you and them.

Whitmer then went on to say:

I felt it was an important moment to show my support and show a unified leadership out of the executive office of the governor and so the lieutenant governor and I joined

We keep hearing from Whitmer that stripping Michigan citizens of their constitutional and civil rights and keeping us all under house arrest was all to “save lives”. Apparently Whitmer now believes that some things are just more important than saving lives.

She should just admit what she claimed all the "marchers" in Lansing were doing is exactly what she, the Lt. Governor and the "marchers" were doing and that is admitting that:

We know that this rally endangered people...This kind of activity will put more people at risk and sadly, it could prolong the amount of time that we have to be in this posture.

If the Lansing “marchers” were endangering people than so were you and the Highland Park “marchers”.

I hope more and more Michigan citizens realize who and what we currently have sitting on the throne in Lansing.

