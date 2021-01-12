Apple, Google And Amazon Prove They Are Against Free Speech And Competition

This is truly an assault on the freedom of speech.

It is extremely frightening as an American to see what is going on in this country today, this massive assault against free speech will ultimately lead to Totalitarianism. What is totalitarianism, good question? The Britannica definition of totalitarianism is:

“form of government that theoretically permits no individual freedom and that seeks to subordinate all aspects of individual life to the authority of the state. Italian dictator Benito Mussolini coined the term totalitario in the early 1920s to characterize the new fascist state of Italy, which he further described as “all within the state, none outside the state, none against the state.”

If our government condones this type of behavior then they are complicit in squelching free speech and leading us down this road of totalitarianism. Mussolini said it best when he said “all within the state, none outside the state, none against the state”. Will the American people stand for this, we will see. One thing we must not do is to continue the rioting, looting, and burning of business and government property as we saw last year by Democrat supporters and what occurred last Wednesday at the Capitol. All rioting and looting, like we saw most of last year and last week, must be condemned by everyone and I mean all of it. We must peacefully do our best to demand our politicians investigate what occurred during our last election and bring back faith in our voting system to the approximately 70 million people who no longer have it.

This is a moment in time to stand up to these monopolies and ask for all politicians across all ideologies to stand up to these monopolies and stand for Free Speech.

Parler was set up in 2018 to offer a "free-speech driven" alternative to mainstream social platforms. Their direct competitor would be Twitter who along with Facebook has decided to stop being a social network site and decided to become an editor and publisher. Twitter and Facebook now decide what can be published on their sites and if they decide they do not like your content or what you wrote they will do what is called deplatform you. Deplatform means to erase you from the internet: gone, finite, don’t let the mouse hit your behind on the way out.

The social network company stated their users can post "without fear of being deplatformed for your views," They stated they have two rules that govern what is shared on their application and those are no criminal activities or spam are allowed. By the way that is what Twitter and Facebook use to be until they became too big and wealthy. Now, these Big Tech companies believe they are more powerful than Congress and the President and I would agree with them about that at this point.

The Parler app was one of the top downloaded apps from both Google and Apple's stores. Through the year they eventually became the number one downloaded app on those sites. Seeing what was happening with the success of Parler Big Tech decided that it was time they put a stop to it and targeted it to be eliminated.

The Parler app has been removed from the stores of Amazon, Apple and Google.

Who has Big Tech not blocked or deplatform, the list is long but here are a few:

Representative Maxine Waters called for harassment including confrontation against Trump and his Cabinet members.

A comedian, at least that is what she calls herself, Kathy Griffin who shared a photo of herself holding a gory, bloodied mock-up head of President Donald Trump in 2017.

Antifa and Black Lives Matter protesters who use social media platforms to spread their messages of hate, announce their rallies.

The list goes on and on.

Then we have MLive proving their bias in reporting concerning this issue when they published a piece yesterday titled “Amazon joins Apple, Google in giving far right-friendly Parler the boot”.

What exactly makes it a “far-right friendly” app? Apparently, because it believes in free speech and the fact that it remains true as a social media site as opposed to a publisher as Twitter and Facebook have become?

If the MLive “reporter” who wrote that opinion piece was fair he should be titling Twitter and Facebook as being “far-left friendly” sites that want to squelch free speech just like their Party does.

Will MLive publish a piece concerning the interview on Tucker Carlson's show of Parler CEO John Matze in which he stated:

“I’ve seen a lot of people say this is scary, but I’ve also seen a lot of people who are participating in the five minutes of hate and kind of egging it on and cheering...It is disgusting. People threatening my life. I can’t go home tonight. So this is really a lot, you know. This is not just, you know, our civil liberties. They can shut down a … half a billion dollar company … overnight.”

I doubt it is right wing conservatives or Trump supporters who are threatening his life, who might it be?

Free Speech is not a left or right issue it is an American right. Please stand up against this type of tyranny and insurrection against our constitution.

