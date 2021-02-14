The Apple Logo on the Back of Your iPhone Is a Secret ‘Button’

Technology is constantly surprising us. We're learning new things every day, especially when it comes to our iPhones. Did you know that the Apple logo on the back of your iPhone is more than just branding? It's a secret "button" that allows you to perform specific functions by double or triple tapping on the back of your phone.

Want to get in on the secret and set this up on your phone? Well, here's how you do it:

How to Activate Secret Back Button on iPhone

There you have it. Once you follow the steps mentioned above, all you have to do is try it out for yourself. I'm happy to report it worked perfectly for me. This is such a cool feature and is way more convenient than searching through your phone to get to a certain place.

According to Fox59, you can do this if you have iOS 14. The report states that the devices compatible with the update include "iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone SE (2nd generation), and iPod touch (7th generation)."

Try it for yourself and tell us what you think.