Appliances and Electronics Recycle Event on July 25

Mark you calendar. Put a note on the refrigerator. Enter an alert in your smartphone> Tell your grandma to remind you. Finally, a chance to get rid of those old appliances and electronic gizmos that don't work and are just taking up space around your place.

Calhoun County and the City of Battle Creek are partnering on a free Electronics and Appliance Collection event from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, July 25 in Battle Creek. All Calhoun County residents are welcome, and commercial material will not be accepted.

In lieu of other, previously-planned recycling events that were cancelled due to COVID-19, the Calhoun County Recycling and Solid Waste Program is proud to offer this opportunity to recycle electronics and appliances, with freon removal.

The event will take place at the former Kmart building in Downtown Battle Creek, located at 200 Capital Ave SW. The line for cars will form on Grove Street, and customers should enter the line from Upton Street to Grove Street. Please see the map with questions.

Because high attendance is expected and COVID-19 precautions are necessary, please plan ahead and follow these rules:

• Stay in your car when it is being unloaded by volunteers

• Wear a mask while sitting in your car

This collection event is for electronics and appliances, only. Please seek alternative recycling methods for other materials. Information can be found on the Calhoun County recycling website at calhouncountyrecycling.com. Visit the City of Battle Creek recycling website at battlecreekmi.gov/recycling.

K-Mart Plan-Traffic Flow