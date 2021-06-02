Appreciation Event Planned in Battle Creek to Thank Area First Responders

How do you thank those who knowingly put their lives on the line every day for all of us? How about free meals for uniformed first responders on June 7th.

Our first responders have been through so much in the last 12 months. They are the ones that respond to our calls for help and see us when we are dealing with tragedy, sickness, and injuries. As the COVID-19 pandemic washed across our state and cities, they were the ones working around the clock, sometimes short-staffed and working double shifts while coworkers had to be off work.

Stuff the Front was created to at least in a small part, relieve some of the stress on our area police, fire, E.M.S., and hospital workers. Two local frontline employees approached local entrepreneurs, Jonathan Galbreath (owner of Jonic IT), Michael and Steven Pignataro (owners of 'corePHP'). They are the people responsible for the local food delivery and carry out app Eats BC. That conversation birthed an idea that not only shows our frontline heroes appreciation but is putting money in the pocket of our local unique restaurants struggling through these difficult times.

Stuff the Front surprised many of our frontline heroes and first responders in December through February with meals during their shifts, sourcing the meals from Battle Creek area restaurants. Now another event is set to take place.

A drive-up-style event will be held at the Eats BC headquarters parking lot on Monday, June 7th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The featured vendor will be On The Roll FoodTruck. All uniformed first responders are invited to stop by 245 W. Michigan Avenue during their shift to grab a meal. Those that are not first responders are welcome to stop by to make a purchase or to contribute to Stuff the Front efforts.