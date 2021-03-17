April Recycling Events Announced For Calhoun County Residents

Calhoun County will offer two free recycling collections, for Calhoun County residents, during the month of April.

The first event will take place Saturday, April 10th, from 9 AM to Noon, at the Battle Creek Department of Public Works Building, 150 South Kendall Street, in Battle Creek. This collection is for appliances, with or without refrigerants, and electronics.

A second event will be held Saturday, April 24th, from 9 AM to Noon, in the rear parking lot of the Toeller Building on East Michigan Avenue. This collection is for household hazardous waste, such as oil-based paints, solvents, pesticides, and fluorescent light bulbs.

For all April events, participants should remain in their vehicles and wear a mask while items are unloaded.

Here is a detailed listing of acceptable items:

Battle Creek Appliances and Electronics Collection

9 a.m.-Noon, Saturday, April 10th

City of Battle Creek Department of Public Works Building

150 S. Kendall St., Battle Creek

Appliances – with or without refrigerant.

Electronics – computers, computer equipment, laptops, LCD monitors, CRT monitors, printers, wires and cords, computer peripherals, copy/fax machines, audiovisual equipment, plasma televisions, LCD televisions, tube televisions, game consoles, stereo equipment, lamps, small kitchen appliances/electronics, car batteries, household batteries, and other items with a cord.

Battle Creek Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection

9 a.m.-Noon, Saturday, April 24th

Toeller Building (rear parking lot)

190 E. Michigan Ave., Battle Creek

The following items will be accepted at this event on April 24:

HHW includes oil-based paint and stain, fuels (must be in an approved container), solvents, acids, bases, pesticides, household cleaners, metallic mercury, medications, sharps, household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, smoke detectors, motor oil, antifreeze, propane cylinders, fire extinguishers, aerosol cans, and PCB-containing lamp ballasts. No latex paint will be unloaded.

Please separate the paint from the rest of your items and pack your items carefully, so they do not spill while in transport. Organizers say they can’t guarantee that your containers will be returned.

Other upcoming recycling events are approaching:

Saturday, May 22: HHW Collection, County Building in Marshall from 9 a.m.-Noon

Monday, June 14: Scrap Tire Collection, Athens Township from Noon-5 p.m.

Saturday, June 26: Electronics, Scrap Metal, and Scrap Tire Collection, Ketchum Field in Albion

The Calhoun County Office of Community Development urges Calhoun County residents, who would like more information on these events and recycling opportunities countywide, to call the Community Development Office at 269-969-6395, visit our Facebook at Calhoun County Recycling, or check out our website at www.calhouncountyrecycling.com.