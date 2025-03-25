Are Michiganders Overly Stressed? Study Ranks All 50 States

It seems study after study paints a negative reflection of Michigan, particularly in easy targets like Detroit or Flint where life has been difficult for many years.

Still, Michiganders carry a considerable amount of state pride with them. While there are plenty of sources of stress from outside the state and within, in certain circles, it can feel as though many Michiganders are making the best of it. Of course, some people struggle to deal with the hurdles placed before them and suffer the stress that accompanies them.

Where Michigan Ranks Among Most Stressed-Out States

The typical sources of stress - housing, divorce, crime, working conditions - help separate each state. It's a simple given that different parts of the country worry about certain aspects of life more than others. That explains why WalletHub's rankings found regions grouped together.

For example, some of the most stressed states are in the South. Of the states among the top 15 most stressed states, only three sit north of Tennessee's northern border or the parallel 36°30′ north.

Michigan isn't one of those states, however. Despite heavily populated areas of the state often falling into the negative realms of these studies, Michigan actually landed near the middle at No. 24. To drive home the groupings, Indiana ranked 25th, Ohio 28th and Illinois 31st.

Still, Michigan does rank among the most stressed states on a technicality. According to the study, Michiganders are most stressed about health and safety, a category in which Michigan ranked as the 15th most stressed state.

Michiganders' lack of work-related stress, where the Mitten State ranked 32nd, helped balance the state out near the middle of the pack.

The results of the study seem to point to Michigan's class diversity. There are a lot of low-income Michiganders who are stressed every single day about finances and health. Then there are those who have it easier financially but still stress to a reasonable degree about a variety of factors.

