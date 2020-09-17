Are Some Federal Prosecutors “Headhunters?

US Attorney General William Barr was in the area overnight, speaking to a large audience at Hillsdale College. Barr used the occasion to go after prosecutors who he says are behaving like headhunters. The Associated Press reports Barr includes attorneys working for him at the Justice Department as part of the problem. Barr is accusing them of being single-minded going after prominent targets and using the weight of the criminal justice system to launch what he says are “ill-conceived” political probes. Rejecting the notion that prosecutors should have the final say in cases that they bring before a court, Barr describes them instead, as part of the “permanent bureaucracy”. He’s suggesting they need to be supervised and even reined in, by politically appointed leaders accountable to the president and Congress.

