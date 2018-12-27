Are The Detroit Lions About To Trade Matthew Stafford?

Have we seen the last of Matthew Stafford and coach Matt Patricia in Detroit's Ford Field?

Let's talk about what got us to this point. The Lions fired head coach Jim Caldwell after a 9-7 season in 2017. Since then Detroit hired coach Matt Patricia who then traded wide receiver Golden Tate in mid season. Since that October trade the Lions have won only 2 games. The Lions will more than likely end their season with a 5-11 record after Sunday's game at Lambeau Field.

NFL insiders at ESPN made the bold prediction this week that the Lions will trade Matthew Stafford. Detroit has a reputation for insane trading decisions. That fact makes this prediction scary.

But let's be honest, Matthew Stafford is one of the more talented QB's in the NFL. However, time and time again the team either doesn't give him the tools to win or the strip the team of good players. Stafford is a QB with little protection and few weapons.

Whoever makes the trading decision at the Lions organization should be on the chopping block. Not Matthew Stafford.

What do you think? Is it time for Stafford or Patricia to say goodbye to the Motor City?