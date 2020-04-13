The other day on CNN’s “New Day” show I was amazed to hear the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Fauci say that people in the Trump Administration are considering “immunity cards” for all Americans.

The National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration are in the process of validating a widespread deployment of antibody tests for COVID-19. Dr. Fauci said:

Within a period of a week or so, we're going to have a rather large number of tests that are available

He was asked by the host “Can you imagine a time when Americans carry certificates of immunity” and his answer was:

That’s possible...It’s one of those things that we talk about when we want to make sure who the vulnerable people are and not...This is something that’s being discussed, I think it might actually have some merit under certain circumstances

Really, we may actually go down the path of “show me your papers”?

These immunity certificates have already been implemented by researchers in Germany, no big surprise. It is being reported that they are actually being considered by the United Kingdom and Italy.

We know for sure that every single Democrat politician and almost all the members of the Democratic Party will certainly be against this idea. Right now they advocate that illegal aliens can work, drive, and get welfare all without a single authentic document. They even believe that no one should be asked to show any kind of “papers” when they go to vote.

They will certainly be 100% against this idea, don't you think? If they were to be for it they would then be some type of, throw any of their labels that end with an "ist" or "ic".

