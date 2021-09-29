Are You A Malignant Parasite; If You Are White You Are

The racist bigoted news keeps coming from most parts of society these days with no end in sight. We see it coming from public education, corporations, medicine, the Democratic Party and now the field of Psychoanalytic psychology. The list keeps growing.

Get ready for this insanity...

A Psychoanalyst by the name of Dr. Donald Moss has written a paper published last month in the Journal of the American Psychoanalytic Association. The piece is titled “On Having Whiteness”.

Dr. Moss is a white male who is currently a faculty member of both the New York Psychoanalytic Institute and the San Francisco Center for Psychoanalysis. Breitbart News reported that this quack actually wrote that “whiteness” is a “malignant, parasitic-like condition” that makes the host person “voracious, insatiable, and perverse,” warning that there is “not yet a permanent cure.”

This piece was actually peer-reviewed and published in what use to be considered a top journal of their industry. Where is the total condemnation of this piece, well it was published on May 27th so perhaps it will be coming any day now?

He goes on to state that this “condition” of “whiteness,” is a “malignant, parasitic-like condition to which ‘white’ people have a particular susceptibility.” Only “white” people can catch this parasite. Now I guess we can add to the above list that parasites are racist and really loves to infect white people.

Not enough racist rhetoric for you, well there are plenty more. Is this condition of being born white treatable? Dr. Looney Toons believe it may be. He wrote that:

“Effective treatment consists of a combination of psychic and social-historical interventions…Such interventions can reasonably aim only to reshape Whiteness’s infiltrated appetites—to reduce their intensity, redistribute their aims, and occasionally turn those aims toward the work of reparation”

How did I know that Dr. Looney Toons would eventually get to reparations?

We need all the good people from all races, cultures and walks of life to stand together against all of this and say enough is enough. It is time for the adults to take control.

Looks like we need President Trump to come out of retirement and set up “Operation Warp Speed” to deliver to us White people a vaccine to protect us from being white.

