Are You An ‘X’? Next Week Michigan Residents Can Become One On Their ID

I am not an “X” but if you are or want to be an “X”, next week in Michigan you can become one. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced yesterday that, “effective Nov. 10, Michigan residents will be able to select a non-binary option - marked with an "X" - as the sex on their driver's licenses and state identification cards.”.

In that press release Benson also said:

"I am proud to support Michiganders across the state who for many years have called on the Department of State to provide a non-binary sex marker on their ID that matches their lived reality"

I would like to know how many have asked as she stated and in 6 months from now how many have applied. I do not need to know who, just how many. I would like to know this number in order to see if the need was as great as Benson said it was.

She went on to say:

"We have been working toward this goal since 2019, when we first removed the barriers for residents to change their sex marker in order to help protect their safety and accurately reflect their identity."

How exactly does not having your “follow the science” biological sex on your state-issued identity cards protect your safety?

Back in 2019, Benson allowed Michigan residents to change their biological sex on their state identifications with zero documentation. That would make it easier for someone hiding from the law or the state to keep hidden.

If you want to go from a male or female to an “X” Benson stated:

“Residents who wish to change their sex-marker to "X" will be able to do so by visiting any Secretary of State office, starting on Nov. 10, 2021. They are encouraged to schedule a visit for a license or ID correction by visiting Michigan.gov/SOS or calling 888-SOS-MICH.

I hear there is a groundswell of people who do not wish to be an “X” they want to be a “Y”. When asked why they said “X” does not mark their spot.