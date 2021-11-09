Are You Kidding me? There Are Christmas Lights Up Already All Over Kalamazoo

I guess I'm treading dangerously close to "Grinch" and "Scrooge" territory again. But while most homeowners are dealing with all the leaves falling off their trees in early November, more than a few of those homeowners have found the time and reason to put up Christmas lights and decorations on the homes, in the Kalamazoo area. (And I don't want it to sound like I'm picking on Kalamazoo, because I'm sure if you drive through Battle Creek, Galesburg or Portage or any number of other municipalities in this part of Michigan, it's the same thing)

I guess the lines have blurred on so many things. As an example, when i was growing up, the "rule" was you didn't wear white after Labor Day.

The “Don't Wear White After Labor Day” rule may have stemmed from practicality. ... Wearing white after Labor Day meant you were someone who had the means to have end-of-summer vacations. Wearing your whites beyond Labor Day was just, well… showing off. Wearing white was a sign of wealth. - an explanation from Farmers Almanac.

My question here would be, why would anyone wear white at any time of the year? Maybe I'm a slob but still, think about all the times you can spill food on yourself, not to mention dirt or grease from your car, etc.

This way it's Christmas all year long

But back to Christmas lights; I know one person who just leaves her Christmas tree up all year long, under the excuse that "it's Christmas all year long". (dust notwithstanding) I do understand it is in musical legend "the most wonderful time of the year". But when it's 64 degrees, and we just passed the time change line, it's just seems early, not to mention how much higher your power bill might be. (And with that, I'll stop as I realized I have become my father.)

Enjoy the bright, colorful lights. Merry Christmas, everyone. Ho Ho Ho. And in a few days we'll begin the debate on when is the right time to take down your holiday decorations, and throw away your tree.

