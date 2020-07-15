What has happened to the professional sports leagues these days, it appears they have given up on their sport as their number one priority and have replaced it with becoming politically leftist pundits?

I will be interviewing Jason Whitlock this Thursday at 10:06 am to get his thoughts on the state of professional sports these days. Jason is an American sports journalist: a former sportswriter for ESPN and a former columnist at the Kansas City Star, AOL Sports, and Foxsports.com. He is currently with a group called Outkick.com.

Now back to the NBA, the Washington Free Beacon is, unfortunately, reporting that the NBA is allowing some political statements to be printed on custom jerseys but not others.

What phrases are they not allowing to be printed on the back of a custom jersey? Typing "Free Hong Kong" into the text box on the NBA store's custom jersey page returns the following message:

We are unable to customize this item with the text you have entered. Please try a different entry.

What are some of the phrases that did not receive that warning:

F—K HONG KONG

DEFUND POLICE

ABOLISH COPS

BEWARE OF JEWS

SNEAKY JEWS

BAN GYPSIES

XI FOR LIFE

CANCEL ISRAEL

NINE 11 HOAX

END TAIWAN

ENSLAVE TIBET

TRUMP HAS AIDS

PENCE IS GAY

UYGHURS LIE

Have you ever asked yourself why people who have become multi-millionaires under American capitalism, which just about every NBA player is, would be so supportive of a communist regime?

Why would the NBA and many of their players turn their backs on the United States and support the communist regime of China who has killed 100’s of millions of their people over the life of their regime?

Could it be that their love of money surpasses their love of humanity?

Do they not understand what the Chinese government is?

Do they just hate our country so much they will always be on the side that is against the U.S.A.?

Either way, if I could use a baseball analogy, 3 strikes and you are out.

Adios NBA!

Update: Apparently the NBA took quite a bit of heat over this issue and folded. A statement by Fanatics, which operates the NBA shop read:

The phrase was inadvertently prohibited on all our league online store sites and has now been fixed. Fans who wish to customize it, so long as the text meets the 12-character limit, are able to do so.

Does anyone really believe that the phrase “Free Hong Kong” was “inadvertently” prohibited? This update does not change a word I wrote above.

