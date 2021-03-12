Are You Tired Of Daylight Saving Time; Michigan Lawmakers Are

Every year the question of whether we should scrap moving our clocks forward and then approximately 8 months later move them backward. Some states have clocked that idea and stay at the same time all year round.

Now according to reporting in MLive a Michigan state Senator and Representative have teamed up and issued bills to keep Michigan on daylight saving time all year. This year Daylight saving time starts at 2 a.m. this Sunday and ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7th.

Senate Bill 231 sponsored by state Senator Jeff Irwin, a Democrat from Ann Arbor and House Bill 4052 sponsored by State Representative Michele Hoitenga, a Republican from Manton, is this year's attempt to keep us on daylight saving time all year.

If it was to pass you would no longer be asked “honey did you switch all the clocks”?

Senator Irwin stated:

“The twice a year time change has no benefits for our state, and we should stop doing it immediately”

Interesting to note that Representative Hoitenga’s bill would only go into effect if the states that surround us; Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin also find themselves changing their clocks twice a year and join us to only recognize daylight saving time all year.

I had no idea that according to reporting by Mlive and the National Conference of State Legislatures, in 2018 the state of Florida became the first state to enact legislation that keeps them on daylight saving time year-round. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures since Florida passed that law 14 other states have either passed legislation or a resolution in support of year-round daylight saving time.

I have had enough of spring forward and fall back, pass the laws.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595