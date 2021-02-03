Area Schools Added To Virus Outbreak List

As the state works with local county health departments to get more people vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, one Calhoun County school is now showing up on the state’s virus outbreak list. So are schools in Barry, Eaton, Jackson, and Kalamazoo counties. Olivet College is being added to the list as well.

It’s important however to note that the state still considers an outbreak to involve as few as just two people.

Marshall Public Schools Harrington Elementary, which is in Albion, is the new Calhoun County K-12 school on the state outbreak list. Two teachers are reported to have contracted the virus. The school returned to in-person classes just last week after being forced to return to virtual learning after a large number of staff were determined to have been in close contact with someone who had contracted the virus. So far there is no indication the school will be going back to virtual status but of course, that could change at a moment’s notice.

The Olivet College outbreak is said to be limited to two students known to have contracted the virus. Other area K-12 schools being added to the list include two elementary schools in Hastings and one in Nashville. Those three are in Barry County.

In Kalamazoo County, Mattawan High School is now on the outbreak list with two students involved.

In Jackson County, the affected schools are George Long Elementary in Grass Lake, Springport High School, and Napoleon High School.

Eaton County schools on the list now are Olivet High School, an early childhood center in Lansing, an intermediate school in Eaton Rapids, and an elementary in Charlotte.