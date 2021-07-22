Areas of Metro Detroit Are Just A Big Soaked Mess

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is sending damage assessment teams into the Detroit area this week. They're looking at what's left after huge floods have rocked neighborhoods throughout the area. The flooding that has occurred in the past few weeks has created problems untold. Thousands of Detroit area residents are dealing with a long list of recovery issues.

And it just got worse again over this past weekend with some communities there getting another 4 inches of rain in a short time. That set up another round of flooding of neighborhood areas, basements, homes, streets, and freeways.

The issues they’re dealing with now include trying to get water pumped out of homes, trying to get waterlogged vehicles running again, paying for massive towing fees for vehicles stranded along flooded roadways, to dealing with shady home repair contractors. It’s just…bad.

Even the Michigan State Attorney General’s office is stepping into the quagmire this week. AG Dana Nessel says residents in that area need to be careful when dealing with people who say they can help. And the tow truck operations are a whole different matter. Some have charged people more than $800 to move vehicles from flooded areas. But AG Nessel is saying it is a good thing that complaints are on the relatively low side. She’s interpreting that to mean many people are trying to be careful as they approach their issues and staying out of scam territory.

|Nessel adds that people should not hesitate to make contact if they’re running into issues they can’t handle alone. “Our Consumer Protection team is taking a proactive approach to such complaints that sends a message to bad actors who thought they might take advantage of this situation. We will continue to advocate for consumers, and I encourage anyone who believes they’ve been wronged to call my office. We’re here to protect you and fight for you.”

The Michigan Attorney General’s office is issuing Consumer Alerts this week to help people deal with the following issues:

contesting unreasonable towing fees

researching home repair contractors and offers to avoid being scammed

recognizing water-damaged vehicles that may end up on the market

To file a complaint with the Attorney General, or get additional information, contact:

Consumer Protection Division P.O. Box 30213 Lansing, MI 48909

517-335-7599

Fax: 517-241-3771

Toll free: 877-765-8388

Online complaint form



