Armed and Dangerous Man on the Loose in Kalamazoo

If you have seen or see this man, do not approach, contact authorities immediately, he is wanted and armed and dangerous.

According to WOOD, authorities are on the hunt for a Kalamazoo man wanted for allegedly killing another man earlier in the month.

45-year-old David Lawrence Barnes of Kalamazoo now has a warrant out for him for murder. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says Barnes should be considered to be armed and dangerous.

Barnes clocks in at 220 pounds and 5-foot-8 in height.

Barnes is wanted for being involved in the murder of Elijiah Roberson. The incident took place in Oshtemo Township on March 8. Deputies say this shooting happened at an apartment complex.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Barnes, there is a $1,000 reward up for grabs for anyone leading authorities to an arrest.

If you have any info on the location of Barnes or any other information, please contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at 269-383-8748 or stay anonymous and contact the Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.