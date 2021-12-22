Armed Gunman Killed By Battle Creek Police Officer

An armed Battle Creek man was shot and killed by a Battle Creek Police officer after he tried to enter an occupied home.

Battle Creek Chief of Police, Jim Blocker, held a press conference, Wednesday afternoon, detailing the events which began at approximately 3:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The incident began when the Albion Department of Public Safety attempted to stop a vehicle, without registration plates, in the City of Albion. A high-speed pursuit began, with the vehicle entering onto westbound I-94 at speeds reaching 120 MPH.

The vehicle continued down I-94, avoiding stop-sticks that were placed by law enforcement. The officers reported that they witnessed the suspect pointing a handgun, out of the window, at officers who were placing the sticks. The pursuit continued with Albion Public Safety and Calhoun County Sheriff Deputies involved.

The high-speed chase continued with the suspect vehicle leaving I-94 at the Beadle Lake exit. The Emmett Department of Public Safety joined the chase through Emmett Township into the City of Battle Creek. Battle Creek Police began to maneuver and block city streets but were not active in the actual pursuit.

In the area of Arthur Street & Goguac Street, the suspect fired at pursuing police officers. The dangerous chase ended when a Calhoun County Sheriff's Deputy rammed his cruiser into the suspect’s vehicle in the area of Oak Hill Drive and Willow Street. The driver was then seen fleeing the vehicle, carrying the handgun, running northbound into the neighborhood, where he attempted to break into an occupied home. Chief Blocker said, “The female inside had no idea who the person was.”

A Battle Creek Police officer arrived on the scene and confronted the gunman, who was standing out in the open, on the front porch of the home. The officer repeatedly ordered the suspect, loudly, to drop his weapon. The driver refused to drop his handgun and then faced the officer, who fired multiple rounds at the suspect, hitting him.

Chief Blocker says “Officers on scene immediately rendered aid, however, the driver was pronounced dead on the scene. A weapon was recovered next to the driver.” A second handgun was also recovered from the vehicle.

Blocker said the suspect was a Battle Creek man, in his early 40's, with whom law enforcement has had multiple contacts in the past, and that the Michigan State Police have taken over the investigation into the incident.

