Michigan’s 200-Mile Yard/Garage Sale Around the Thumb

Here's another super-long yard/garage sale that says they're longer than the already-claimed “longest” sale!

This one is over 200 miles long, traveling around Michigan's thumb from Sebewaing to Algonac, taking place the weekend of (Friday thru Sunday) August 14-16.

The route travels around the thumb along the shores of Lake Huron, where you'll come across seemingly endless antiques, collectibles, necessities, treasures, souvenirs, and just-plain-fun stuff!

Take M-25-29 and follow it down the coastline (or up, depending where you wanna start), where you'll have plenty of photo ops and other cool stuff to see. Many other things await you like unique little shops, museums, historical places, old small towns, one-of-a-kind cafe's, and lots of scenery.

Holy cow – this just may turn out to be a great summer after all.

For some info on this Michigan yard/garage sale, call 810-324-2895 or CLICK HERE.