Arrest Made In Connection To 2020 Springfield Carjacking

A 23-year-old Battle Creek man has been arrested as part of an investigation into a 2020 robbery and carjacking that happened at a Springfield gas station.

In a release from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Steve Hinkley announced the arrest of a 23-year-old Battle Creek man wanted on a parole detainer from the Michigan Department of Corrections.

The arrest comes in relation to the investigation of a carjacking that took place on December 18, 2020, at a gas station in Springfield, Michigan. At the time of the incident, the victim went to this location to buy a gaming console from someone he met on social media. Once the victim arrived at the predetermined location, a male entered his vehicle, held him at gunpoint, and told him to drive to a nearby parking lot.

Once they arrived at the separate location, the suspect took multiple items from the victim and told him to walk away. At some point, the suspect fired a gun, though the victim was not injured.

Calhoun County detectives followed up on leads over the course of the investigation, served several search warrants to social media platforms, developed a suspect, then learned that the suspect was on parole with the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Investigators executed a search warrant on Thursday, March 4, at the 100 Block of Waubascon Road in Battle Creek. Investigators were seeking evidence related to the carjacking.

Deputies arrested the 23-year-old male on the parole detainer. Investigators are not releasing his name at this time. The suspect is being held at Calhoun County Jail on parole violation charges.

