Art In Bloom At The GRAM

It has been announced that Art in Bloom will take place at the Grand Rapids Art Museum this weekend. If you're a GRAM member the event is free. Other patrons can expect to pay $15.

Art in Bloom is a bi-annual, one-weekend-only exhibition that celebrates the combined beauty of art and floral design. Visitors are invited to tour the museum and enjoy floral sculptures. The sculptures are inspired by the permanent art displayed throughout the museum. Here is a schedule of events:

Friday, March 19

Public Hours: 12 – 6 pm, Level 3 Galleries

Juried Winner Announcements: 2 pm, Virtual via Facebook Live

Saturday, March 20

Member Hours: 10 am – 12 pm, Level 3 Galleries

Public Hours: 12 – 6 pm, Level 3 Galleries

Floral-themed Gallery Chats: 1– 3 pm, Level 2 Galleries

Drop-in Studio: 3D Paper Bouquet Cards: 12 – 6 pm, Cook Auditorium

Floral Design Demonstration with Fleurology Designs: 4:30 – 5 pm, Virtual via Facebook Live

Sunday, March 21

Member Hours: 10 am – 12 pm, Level 3 Galleries

Public Hours: 12– 6 pm, Level 3 Galleries

Public Voting Closes: 1:30 pm

Public Vote Winner Announcement: 2 pm, Virtual via Facebook Live

Reserved timed tickets are available here.

Courtesy of GRAM