Art In Bloom At The GRAM
It has been announced that Art in Bloom will take place at the Grand Rapids Art Museum this weekend. If you're a GRAM member the event is free. Other patrons can expect to pay $15.
Art in Bloom is a bi-annual, one-weekend-only exhibition that celebrates the combined beauty of art and floral design. Visitors are invited to tour the museum and enjoy floral sculptures. The sculptures are inspired by the permanent art displayed throughout the museum. Here is a schedule of events:
Friday, March 19
- Public Hours: 12 – 6 pm, Level 3 Galleries
- Juried Winner Announcements: 2 pm, Virtual via Facebook Live
Saturday, March 20
- Member Hours: 10 am – 12 pm, Level 3 Galleries
- Public Hours: 12 – 6 pm, Level 3 Galleries
- Floral-themed Gallery Chats: 1– 3 pm, Level 2 Galleries
- Drop-in Studio: 3D Paper Bouquet Cards: 12 – 6 pm, Cook Auditorium
- Floral Design Demonstration with Fleurology Designs: 4:30 – 5 pm, Virtual via Facebook Live
Sunday, March 21
- Member Hours: 10 am – 12 pm, Level 3 Galleries
- Public Hours: 12– 6 pm, Level 3 Galleries
- Public Voting Closes: 1:30 pm
- Public Vote Winner Announcement: 2 pm, Virtual via Facebook Live
Reserved timed tickets are available here.
