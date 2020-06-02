As Michigan Cities Struggle With Rioting & Looting Whitmer’s Response Is Deeply Disturbing

We wake up Sunday morning and are hit right in the face with the following headline:

Peaceful protest in Grand Rapids devolves into riot, looting and fires

We then watch the news on Sunday and see all of the destruction that was caused by these criminals in Grand Rapids and around the country.

We wake up Monday morning and read a headline that states:

Detroit police: 100+ arrested, mostly locals, during third night of protests

We see all of the destruction, theft and beatings across the country by thugs and savages in many cities with no apparent coordinated effort by the mayors and governors of many of these cities and states to do anything about it other than run their mouths.

So what did the Governor of Michigan do, absolutely nothing but complain that President Trump used harsh words in discussing what is occurring across the country in the Governor’s states and letting them know if they cannot or refuse to stop the violence, theft and destruction he will.

Whitmer stated that President Trump:

Instead of offering support or leadership to bring down the temperature at protests, President Trump told governors to ‘put it down’ or we would be ‘overridden.’ He said governors should ‘dominate’ protesters, ‘or you’ll look like a bunch of jerks.’ The president repeatedly and viciously attacked governors, who are doing everything they can to keep the peace

Really Gretchen, what exactly are you doing to “keep the peace”?

Well, disturbingly nothing. You have not spoken about the riots occurring in cities in your state at all until after the countrywide call with all of the governor’s yesterday afternoon. At that point you held a COVID-19 press conference in which you stated:

To the overwhelming majority, who have taken to the streets and protested peacefully...I hear you…I see you, I respect you and I support your efforts to enact real, structural change in America.

You then stated that every public official with a platform should work to “bring down the heat” in communities where these “protests” have devolved into violent demonstrations, such as we have seen in Detroit, Lansing and Grand Rapids.

Your response or action plan is to tell other public officials to “bring down the heat”?

Her then deeply disturbing response went on to say that she was in ongoing discussions with city mayors, community leaders and activists and encouraged these rioters and looters to channel their frustration into meaningful action instead of resorting to violence.

That is your response Governor, thanks I am sure they all felt better after that discussion and your leadership.

Whitmer then went on to say:

The president’s dangerous comments should be gravely concerning to all Americans, because they send a clear signal that this administration is determined to sow the seeds of hatred and division, which I fear will only lead to more violence and destruction. We must reject this way of thinking. This is a moment that calls for empathy, humanity, and unity.

It appears in Whitmer’s eyes that attempting to save people’s lives and property will “sow the seeds of hatred and division”. Is she really serious or perhaps making a joke about all of this?

She “fears” if we were to get tough against the rioters and looters it “will only lead to more violence and destruction. We must reject this way of thinking.”

Do you believe this person is really concerned about protecting the lives and property of law-abiding Michigan citizens or the rioters and looters?

Then to put the cherry on the top of the cake she says:

This is a moment that calls for empathy, humanity, and unity.

If you truly feel this way why don’t you lead by example Governor Whitmer and stand in front of a group of rioters and looters and call for their better sense of “empathy” and “humanity” and politely ask that they stop their rioting, looting, harming people and the destruction of other people’s property?

I am sure that will work Gretchen.

After Whitmer’s speech yesterday we woke to the following headline this morning:

Vandals cause chaos overnight in downtown Kalamazoo

Maybe Whitmer’s response to the rioting, looting and destruction just needs a little bit more time to soak in with these peace-loving groups that need our “empathy and humanity”.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595