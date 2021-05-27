Woman Went Missing After Being Discharged From Grand Rapids Hospital

A 34-year-old veteran of the Air Force has been missing for a week after being discharged from Spectrum Hospital.

Friends and family are concerned after not hearing from 34-year-old Ashlee Verbis since being discharged from a Grand Rapids Hospital. Ashlee was discharged on either Friday, May 20, or Saturday, May 21.

Ashlee was brought to the hospital by ambulance. Since being discharged, Ashlee has not returned to her 2017 white Ford Focus where it was parked.

She may still be in the Grand Rapids, Michigan area or may have traveled to Newaygo, Michigan.

Ashlee is described as a Caucasian female, standing 5 feet and 1 inch tall, weighing approximately 115 pounds, with blonde hair, and green eyes. Ashlee has a tattoo on her right wrist and may also have other tattoos.

Anyone with information on Ashlee's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-336-3113. Reference case # 21-123867.

