At Least 3 Pools You Can Rent by the Hour in the Kalamazoo Area

Having a pool during the summer months sure is convenient when you want relief from the heat. But, having one year-round can be time-consuming, frustrating, and costly. However, there's another solution: pay by the hour pool rentals.

A newly popular service known as Swimply allows you to rent private pools by the hour. Much like Airbnb, you choose your location, the date you'd like to rent the pool, and how many guests you'll be bringing with you.

Understandably, the more tropical your location the more options you'll have for rentals. But, don't rule out Michigan just yet. In fact, there are 3 pool rental options in the Kalamazoo area alone:

Now, there is a fourth option that pops up when you search "Kalamazoo, MI" on Swimply. Simply titled the Party Spot, this pool is apparently located in Plainwell. However, there's only one picture that looks to be a blurry stock image of an above-ground pool. Unfortunately, in this day and age, not having enough clear pictures tends to raise a red flag. See the full listing here to decide for yourself.

If you're looking for more of a longer stay, this Airbnb comes with an indoor private pool and sauna:

