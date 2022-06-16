At Least 6 West Michigan Wineries Perfect for a Summer Outing

A warm breeze on your face, your friends or family by your side, and a delicious glass of wine in hand. It sounds like a dream, right?

Here in Michigan, we are fortunate to have a number of different wineries that are perfect for your summer plans whether you're getting out of the house with a significant other or enjoying a well-overdue day with your closest friends.

A quick Google search will bring up a number of options. Here are at least 6:

1. Round Barn Estate

Located in Baroda, Round Barn Estate offers a number of different adult beverages including sangria, beer, and, of course, wine. They also host live music with Jammin in the Vineyard, which is scheduled through October. Regarding seating, the vineyard has covered tables, a lawn where you can lay out a sheet or a lawn chair, and private cabanas that you can reserve. See more here.

Fun fact: there's a hiking trail that connects Round Barn Estate and Tabor Hill Winery and Restaurant. Yes, you can hike it with your wine in hand:

2. Warner Vineyards

If you love live music with your wine, Warner Vineyards can offer both throughout the summer. Their Summer Concert Series is already well underway with new acts each week. Their wines, made in Paw Paw, are often described as fruity and made with local ingredients. See the full schedule for the concert series and their offered wines here.

3. Lazy Ballerina Winery

What's more 'summer' than wine slushies? Lazy Ballerina Winery has two locations in Michigan. One in St. Joe, their newest location, and the other in Bridgman. As well, it's Michigan's first women-owned winery. They offer a number of different kinds of wine all made with grapes and fruit sourced from Southwest Michigan farms. Tastings start at $10 and include 5 wine samples, a chocolate truffle, and a souvenir wine glass. See their full wine menu and upcoming events here.

4. Lemon Creek Winery

Lemon Creek Winery is one of the oldest wineries in the state and is 100% family-run, according to their Facebook page. Sitting on nearly 170 acres of land in Berrien Springs, this winery's tasting room operates on a first-come, first-serve basis. You can also explore the vineyard, watch wine-making in season, and enjoy their U-Pick option too. See everything they have to offer on their website.

5. Michigan Wine Co.

Opened in 2017, Michigan Wine Co. sits in Fennville and has a tasting room that's open on the weekends. However, according to a recent Facebook post, they have added Mondays to their weekly schedule. Aside from their tasting room, Michigan Wine Co. also offers winery and vineyard tours, accommodations for large groups, and private parties upon request. Learn more here.

6. 12 Corners Vineyards

12 Corners Vineyards offers several tasting rooms throughout southwest Michigan including in Benton Harbor, Grand Haven, and South Haven. Everything they use is grown locally and, like many other wineries on this list, they also offer live music throughout the summer. At least, at their Benton Harbor location. See the hours for their tasting room and more on their website.

As mentioned above, Michigan has a plethora of wineries. This list covers just a few. If you're looking outside of West Michigan or are just looking for more options in general, check out both michigan.org and awesomeinthemitten.com.

And, if you're headed to Traverse City this Fall, a winery tour feels like a must. I experienced it for myself for the first time last year (2021). Here's a quick guide that will hopefully make your tour easier if you're a first time visitor:

