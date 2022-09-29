At Nearly $5 Million, Is This the Prettiest House in Alden, MI?

For almost $5 Million, it better be the prettiest house, right?

This fortress, at 11328 SE Torch Lake in Alden, is currently listed on Zillow for $4,695,000. The spacious property includes:

3 bedrooms

3.5 bathrooms

Its own dock

A fountain out front

And, plenty of yard space.

At a glance, this really is a gorgeous home. Let's see if the interior holds up to that standard:

If you're interested in this home you can contact the agent, Donald Fedrigon at REMAX Of Elk Rapids, at 231-264-5400.

