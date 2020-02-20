Fire At Battle Creek’s W.K. Kellogg Institute

The Battle Creek Fire Department responded to an early morning blaze at the W.K. Kellogg Institute.

The Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a reported fire on the second floor of the W.K. Kellogg Institute located at 2 East Hamblin Avenue at 6:56 a.m Wednesday. Once on the scene, crews were directed by building personal to the second floor in the processing area.

Firefighters located the blaze in a storage room on the second floor. Crews then had to cut open an overhead rolling fire door to access the blaze, which was then extinguished quickly. Battle Creek Fire Department officials say there was smoke and water damage to the second floor.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined as well as the estimated cost of damage.

The Battle Creek Fire Department responded with four fire engines, two aerial fire apparatus, one fire rescue squad, and three command vehicles, for a total of 20 personnel, three chief officers, and a training officer.