Auditions Begin For “The Wiz” At Kellogg Community College

It’s been a long time coming, but Kellogg Community College is relaunching the production process for “The Wiz”, which was postponed due to the pandemic.

After a two-year hiatus, KCC has begun to screen individuals who are interested in auditioning as cast members for the long-awaited musical. The process begins by having prospective cast members fill out an audition form online form at: https://forms.gle/tgBriEXGqZdFF4gm9, by December 10th.

The audition form requires the submission of a video including:

30 seconds to one minute of singing, as well as a demonstration of singing a simple scale to show the performer’s lowest to highest possible range of voice.

30 seconds to one minute of speaking or monologue performed for the camera.

The performance of a short dance combination per instructions provided via the form.

Those cast in the play will be expected to attend rehearsals from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, for approximately six weeks beginning in late February, along with a tech rehearsal the weekend before opening. All performers must also be available for all six performances, which are scheduled for the last two weekends in April, running April 22-24 and April 29-May 1.

A cast list will be posted online and on-campus in January; everyone who submits an audition will be contacted via email or phone to be notified whether or not they were cast and what role(s) they were selected for.

“The Wiz” debuted on Broadway, in 1975, with an all African-American cast. In 1978, it was adapted into a film starring Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Nipsey Russel, and Lena Horne.

For more information about auditioning for “The Wiz,” email director and KCC Theatre Coordinator Brad Poer at poerb@kellogg.edu, or follow the KCC Theatre Facebook page at facebook.com/KCCTheatre.