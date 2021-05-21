Augusta Barn Theatre Announces 2021 75th Anniversary Season

The Barn Theatre’s 75th season will happen after all! The theater in Augusta has shifted the season to run from July through October, but there will be special events in June. Normally, the season runs from May into September, but there was no season in 2020, as the pandemic rendered theaters dark everywhere.

This summer, the Barn is bringing back several tried and true audience favorites, including Mama Mia, Jesus Christ Superstar, and the Rocky Horror Show. Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5: The Musical will also be staged as well as SpongeBob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical.

A special 75th Diamond Jubilee Gala Weekend Celebration takes place June 25, 26, 27 with live performances, food, music, and appearances by famous Barnies.

And films recorded on the Barn Theatre Stage will kick off the season with special showings. Each showing will be followed by the well-known Bar Show immediately following in the Rehearsal Shed.

“We cannot wait to see everyone back at the Barn this summer, fall and winter. We’ve missed everything about our summer seasons. We’ve been hard at work with other improvements to ensure our 75th summer is the best yet. And, if it weren’t for the love and support of our patrons, Barnies, and community, we would not be here. The support we received over the last year was tremendous and we are overwhelmed by the continued love and support. We cannot wait to see everyone at our Diamond Jubilee Gala Celebration kicking off our 75th Anniversary season!” shared Brendan and Penelope Ragotzy.

2021 Barn Theatre Season Line Up

June 8 – 13, see IN HOT WATER written by Patrick Hunter

June 15-20, see THE WHISTLE PIG’S REVENGE written by Brendan Ragotzy

Barn Theatre Special Weekend

June 25 – 27, the 75th Anniversary Gala Celebration

Barn Theatre Mainstage Season Line Up

July 6 – 18, Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 THE MUSICAL!

July 20 – August 1, MAMMA MIA!

August 3 – 15, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS, THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

August 17 – 29, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

August 31 – September 12, Double 0 69, written by Brendan Ragotzy

September 14-19, BEN HUR (A Comedy)

September 21 – 26, A SLIPPERY SLOPE, written by Patrick Hunter

October 22 – 31, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Other special events will take place throughout the season to truly celebrate 75 years of live theater, the Barn Theatre’s Apprentice Actor Program, along with many famous Barn alumni (Famous Barnies).

July 11 - 12 they will show the movie Raunch and Roll. This will be the only theatrical presentation in Michigan after the national release on June 1! This is an extremely special showing. Not only was most of the filming done in Michigan but some cast and crew will be in attendance.

November 4, 5, 6, and 7, Tom Wopat, a Barn Theatre favorite son, and his band will be performing on the main stage.

December 10 - 21, the holiday season will conclude the 75th year with the 8th Annual Christmas Cabaret in the Shed.

Recent Improvements

While the stage was dark during the 2020 season, many improvements were added to the Barn Theatre including an expansion of their liquor license to apply to the grounds, a second bar has been added on the backside of the barn, a new silo souvenir museum and store will open later this summer along with many other important maintenance updates and improvements to structures on the property.

Safety Protocols

Closer to opening the season updated safety policies and protocols, consistent with the guidance from public health officials at that time. Rest assured the safety and well-being of our company, patrons and supporters will be at the forefront

For information about the season, show details, ticket information, and more, visit www.barntheatreschool.org. The box office opens Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 10 am.

