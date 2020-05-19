Authorities Urging Residents to Evacuate in Parts of Mid-Michigan

It's pretty crazy how much rain we've seen in the past couple days. We're getting so much here in the state that some parts have to be evacuated because of flooding threats.

According to Mid-Michigan Now, Midland County 911 sent out a series of alerts early Tuesday saying the Edenville and Sanford dams were at risk of failing, and those living near Sanford Lake, Wixom Lake and other area waterways should evacuate.

Midland County Emergency Management is saying that the dams that are under pressure are "structurally sound." Even with that said, evacuation measures are still in place. It's better to be safe than sorry.

With the amount of water we've been getting, I have to constantly monitor my sump pump. I have a finished basement and had a back up late last year and I definitely don't want to go down that road again. After that little accident, I put a monitor in the sump pump pit. If my water starts to fill up, I get an alert sent to my phone right away. It's awesome to have but I still don't trust it 100%. So, I'm constantly checking it just to be safe.

Earlier today a buddy of mine had major flooding in his basement. Apparently, part of the foundation wall broke and tons of mud and water came pouring in. It's a major mess and one that's going to cost a lot of money to repair. It's things like that, I fear most.