Autism Rocks Concert Fundraiser This Weekend – Music, Food, Autographed Movie Merch Raffles

It's been a long time since we could get out and enjoy some live music, and what better reason to get back to it than with a fundraiser in this Saturday, June 13th, in Marshall's Stuart's Landing from 3:00pm to 10:00pm. Autism Rocks, hosted by JDL's Angels for Autism Foundation, is an afternoon of superheroes for the kids to meet and have their picture taken with, raffles - including a karate jacket signed by the original Karate Kid, Ralph Macchio - food, children's activities, and music! All money raised during Autism Rocks will go directly to help Marshall Schools' cognitive programs! Bring a chair or blanket, have a picnic in the park, and enjoy some great live music all while helping JDL'S Angels for Autism Foundation reach their goals.

Featuring the music stylings of...

Shattered Innocence (4:15pm to 6:00pm)

Coming in from Bronson, Michigan, Shattered Innocence is bringing country and classic rock. If we're good girls and boys maybe we can get them to play their cover of 4 Non Blondes What's Up...

The Kickbacks (6:15pm to 8:00pm)

Alternative Hard Rock from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Sierra Shame (8:15pm to 10:00pm)

Fort Wayne's own Sierra Shame is bringing everything form "high powered classic rock to foot stompin' country."

Food service will begin at 3:30, and raffles will take place between music sets.

Even though this is an outdoor event, please keep in mind that social distancing is still recommended by the CDC, even though restrictions have been lifted for gatherings of 100 people. For more information on how to remain safe while enjoying this fundraiser, click here. Also, if you do not feel comfortable attending the event, you can donate to JDL's Angels for Autism Foundation by clicking here.