All Autumn and Jangle of Battle Creek Want is a Forever Home

Autumn and Jangle could not be more different but they both share the same holiday wish, to have a family of their own.

Ladies first. Autumn is still a puppy. She is just shy of 5-months-old. Autumn is likely a Jack Russell Terrier/Border Collie mix. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say that Autumn and her littermates are like two different dogs in their kennel compared to one on one time outside of it.

Autumn of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

She and her littermates are boisterous when caged away. Once outside their cage, she is a happy, loving, and excited girl. Autumn loves to have her tummy pet. She can be a bit timid when you first meet her but she warms up.

Autumn loves to explore and is a curious girl. She would do great in a home with children over the age of 8 and with people who have experience with the Terrier breed. A physically fenced-in yard is a must. Autumn would likely do well with another dog, pending a meet and greet.



Meet Jangle. He is a longtime resident at HSSCM. Jangle was born in October 2016 and he and his littermates were brought to HSSCM at that time. While all of Jangle's siblings went on to find their forever homes, Jangle continues to patiently wait.

While he is well-loved and cared for, Jangle would much rather be in a home with his own family. He is vocal and has a delightful little 'chirp' when he greets you and responds with that chirp when you call his name.

Jangle is a sweet as can be but he also can be a bit territorial with other cats. It's not that he is looking for a fight but a cat that acts fearful tends to solicit an aggressive response from the otherwise sweet boy.

Jangle would do best with a family who has experience with cats and where he can be the only cat. He is a cat who will steal your heart. Will you let him?

Would you like to make Autumn or Jangle a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want to add a furry family member but maybe the busy holidays aren't the right time? Check out the HSSCM social media page where they are sharing items needed at the shelter each day, like below.

