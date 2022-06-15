The 4th of July is one of my favorite holidays to celebrate in Michigan. You can find me at a backyard BBQ, hanging at a friend's pool, or spending some quality time on a lake catching fish.

But no matter where I celebrate America's birthday the thing I look forward to almost as much as the food is the fireworks. When it comes to the big firework shows trained professionals know all the rules and regulations but what about the average Michigander that wants to have a little fun when the sun goes down. Let's take a look at the firework laws in Michigan.

What Kind Of Fireworks Can You Legally Buy In Michigan?

For the average Michigander, you have lots of choices including Roman candles, bottle rockets, missile-type rockets, aerials, reloadable shell devices, firecrackers, helicopters/aerial spinners, and single tube devices.

And for the little ones, you can't go wrong with sparklers, sparkling wheel devices, ground sparkling devices, and smoke devices.

How Can You Check To Make Sure You're Buying Fireworks That Are Legal In Michigan?

According to bridgemi You should look for a certificate from Michigan’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs posted prominently at the shop to be assured you are buying legal fireworks.

When Can You Set Off Fireworks In Michigan?

You can light your fireworks anywhere in the state from June 29 through July 4, until 11:45 p.m.

Can You Light Fireworks On The Sidewalk Or In The Street?

The quick answer is NO! It's only legal to set off fireworks on your own private property. It’s illegal to light up fireworks on public property, which includes streets and sidewalks, schools, churches, or another person’s property without explicit permission. If someone is found in violation of this law, they can face a fine of up to $500.

Make sure you follow these rules and have a safe and fun 4th of July!