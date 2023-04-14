Avoid Hectic Traffic For K-Wings Fan Appreciation Night

If you're heading out to Wings Event Center to catch the Kalamazoo Wings match tonight against the Toledo Walleye, you'll want to plan ahead for some changes in the traffic rotation around the stadium.

Of course, naturally, traffic is usually fairly hectic on Sprinkle Road any time there's an event at Wings Event Center, however, tonight could be a bit more so than usual. K-Wings media is giving attendees the heads up that traffic into Wings Event Center tonight and in the near future will be funneled through Covington Road as Vanrick Drive is closed for construction.

"In an effort to ensure the best fan experience possible, the K-Wings want you to be prepared for the ongoing construction on I-94 and the new construction in front of Wings Event Center on Sprinkle Rd.," K-Wings media said in its release.

"Ongoing construction on I-94 and a new project on Sprinkle Rd. & Vanrick Dr. is expected to cause delays if patrons do not give themselves enough time to navigate roadwork. The project consists of intermittent lane closures, resulting in back-ups near the Sprinkle Road exit and in front of the arena."

attachment-KWINGS_Construction_Post loading...

Get our free mobile app

The construction will also impact the Wiz Khalifa concert on Saturday and the K-Wings regular-season finale against the Indy Fuel on Sunday. All further updates can be seen on the Wings Event Center Facebook page.

Of course, with tonight's game being Fan Appreciation Night, the K-Wings are pulling out all the stops for its supporters. It's $3 Friday for beer, sodas and hot dogs throughout the contest, plus the first 1,000 fans through the doors will receive free team posters.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. and attendance is expected to reach near capacity.

The K-Wings will travel to Toledo for one final contest with the Walleye Saturday before closing out the season Sunday night against the Indy Fuel. The final game of the season will feature end-of-season awards and a K-Wings jersey auction.

Celebrating The 25th Anniversary Of The Red Wings Stanley Cup Victory The 1997 Red Wings broke 42 years of futility by winning the NHL's Stanley Cup on this day back in 1997, setting off furious celebrations in the Motor City