Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Cancelled

Just minutes before Michigan was to play Rutgers in the second round of the 2020 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament, the Big Ten Conference announced that the remainder of this year's tournament has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is the official statement from the Big Ten Conference:

The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately. The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.

Not only has the Big Ten Conference tournament been cancelled, so has the American Athletic Conference tournament, as well as the Southeastern Conference tournament.

However, the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big East Conference tournaments are still slated to go on, as of 12 noon (eastern time) on Thursday afternoon.

This is the first time in its history that the Big Ten Tournament has been cancelled for any reason.